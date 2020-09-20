Nearly 2,000 people travelled to a venue in York for the AA Getaway Drive-in Cinema over this weekend.
Guests have enjoyed the high-speed on-screen thrills of Guardians of the Galaxy, Baby Driver and Le Mans ’66 at six drive-in screenings over the course of three consecutive days at Elvington Airfield.
The films have been projected onto three giant backlit LED screens and guests were treated to local food and drink delivered direct to their cars, contact-free.
In line with Covid restrictions, all the screenings were presented with strict social distancing measures in place and vehicles provided with sanitised remote speakers.
Will Harrison, head of brand marketing for AA, said: "We launched AA Getaway to offer audiences some true escapism and we’re absolutely delighted with the response.
"For many, it was their very first drive-in experience and we hope they were able to sit back, relax and smile – all from the comfort of their car."
