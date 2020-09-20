THE latest figures confirm that there have been no further Covid-19 deaths recorded at hospitals in the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.
The data from NHS England shows that the total number of deaths related to the virus in the trust remains at 214, as it has since June 18.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough.
There have been four further deaths in the North East and Yorkshire region, which is a third of the daily total in England.
Nationally, a further 12 people, who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 29,747.
Patients were aged between 62 and 98 years old. All had known underlying health conditions.
Date of death ranges from April 30 to 19 September 19, with the majority on or after September 18.
Their families have been informed.
