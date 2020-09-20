RESIDENTS who have continued to reduce, reuse and recycle despite all that has happened this year are being thanked during Recycle Week.
North Yorkshire County Council’s household waste recycling centres are now open with coronavirus restrictions in place.
Statistics released by Recycle Now show that through lockdown the UK has become even more environmentally aware, with nearly nine in 10 households saying they ‘regularly recycle’.
The County Council is teaming up with Recycle Now to encourage residents to continue this trend.
North Yorkshire Volunteer Rotters work to promote the 4 Rs (reducing, reusing, recycling and recovery). Tips on how to reduce food waste, home composting and cutting down on plastic use can be found at: www.northyorks.gov.uk/reduce-and-reuse
County Councillor Andrew Lee, executive member for waste management, said: “Recycle Week this year is an opportunity to thank everyone in North Yorkshire for continuing to recycle, whatever their circumstances and to celebrate the way we have all pulled together.
“All our household waste recycling centres are now open but to allow us to operate safely some restrictions are still currently in place.”
For more information on Recycle Now please visit www.recyclenow.com
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment