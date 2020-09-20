A CARE home in York hosted a party themed around a famous Disney character to entertain residents last week.
Staff at the Rosevale care home in the city came together to boost morale by organising a Mary Poppins themed party.
Sarah Fearn, a member of staff at the care home, said: "We decided to do Mary Poppins style party because one of our favourite songs here is 'let’s go fly a kite' and it always cheers everyone up.
"Lockdown was really hard for us all but we are managing to keep up staff morale with our parties and we love staff involvement."
The residents helped make the kites which were used as decorations. They were also visited by a special 'unicorn', hired from joes animal encounters, who joined in the fun with them.
Sarah went on to say: "The residents loved the party and especially the cakes.
"It was a magical afternoon and our manager, Natalie, looked beautiful dressed as Mary Poppins.
"We also listened to Mary Poppins music, which the residents found very therapeutic."