A NORTH Yorkshire hospice is asking people to join together in remembering loved ones by watching a special online remembrance service.

Each year, Saint Catherine's invites families and friends of loved ones who have passed away during the past 12 months to attend a service, which normally would be held in Scarborough and attract over 100 people.

However, due to ongoing safety guidance around COVID-19, Saint Catherine’s has created an interactive, online version of the service, so loved ones can still be a part of this very special annual event.

Mike Wikerson, chief executive, said: “In these very difficult times, when many of us may have lost loved ones, this is an opportunity for us to reflect, give thanks and celebrate those lives of the loved ones that mean so much to us.”

The services features readings, hymns and images of staff, volunteers and patients. There is also an address by civil celebrant Colin Nolan.

People are encouraged, if they wish, to have a photo of their loved one on display at home while they watch the service, and a candle to light when instructed by the hospice’s pastoral care coordinator Janice Midwood, who will perform a blessing.

Janice said: “We appreciate that not everyone is of Christian faith, so please feel free to join in or not with hymns and prayers to make them your own, in whatever way feels meaningful to you.”

To watch the service online, visit: https://bit.ly/2ZSDtLb