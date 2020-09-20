FIRE crews were called to an incident last night involving a fire in the kitchen of a premises.
Crews from York, Acomb and Huntington attended reports of a fire in the kitchen of a premises in Blossom Street, York, at around 10.45pm yesterday.
It was discovered that the fire originated behind a steel splash back and is believed to have been caused due to radiated heat from a hob transferring heat through the steel onto the structural woodwork.
The fire caused 5 per cent fire damage.
Fire crews cut away to expose and damped down. They used one hose reel, thermal imaging and small tools.