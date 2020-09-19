A PENSIONER says she was denied a Covid-19 test at a site in York after booking a visit and receiving a 16-digit code, but on arrival was allegedly told she needed a 20-digit code.

The 73-year-old woman, who does not want to be named, said she managed to book a test online through the gov.uk website and was given a code that was 16 digits long.

But when she arrived at the testing facility at Poppleton Bar Park&Ride they allegedly would not test her because they needed a 20-digit code, she said.

The woman, who lives near Sheriff Hutton, said she booked a coronavirus test after being told to do so by her doctor as she was suffering from a chesty cough.

She said one of the testers at the facility in Poppleton told her she could get a test if she went back to her doctor and asked for a letter.

However, she added that her doctor refused to give her a letter.

The whole experience has left her feeling "frustrated and disappointed."

It comes after several local residents contacted The Press recently to say they have not been able to book a coronavirus test - with one family travelling 47 miles only to be told that no booking existed.

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) has told The Press that a GP cannot issue a letter for a coronavirus test.

It said to apply for a test, people need to book through the system on gov.uk, and anyone who has problems booking a test online can get a test by calling 119.

The DHSC has urged people to only request a test if they have symptoms or have been told to by a public health professional.

A spokesperson for the DHSC commented: “NHS Test and Trace is providing tests at an unprecedented scale – 200,000 a day on average over the last week – with the vast majority of people getting tested within six miles of their home.

“There has been a spike in demand in recent weeks and the message is clear – only people with symptoms should be requesting a test.

“We’re doing everything possible to overcome this challenge – including by bringing in new labs that can process tens of thousands of tests a day, opening new test sites, and trialling new rapid tests that will give results on the spot.

“As we expand capacity further, we will continue to work around the clock to make sure that everyone who needs a test can get one."