THE latest figures confirm that there have been 14 new cases of Covid-19 recorded in the York area, as well as a rise in the number of cases in North and East Yorkshire.
The data from Public Health England shows that the total number of cases for the City of York Council area now stands at 1,116, compared to 1,102 yesterday.
There have been a further 42 cases recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total there to 3,241.
There has also been an increase in the East Riding of Yorkshire, as the total there now stands at 1,851.
There have been a total of 390,358 cases of the virus in the UK, an increase of 4,422 in the last 24 hours.
All of these figures include both pillar 1 and pillar 2 cases.
