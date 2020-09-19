The latest figures confirm that it has now been over 13 weeks since the last Covid-19 death was recorded at hospitals within the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.
The data from NHS England shows that the total number of deaths related to the virus in the trust remains at 214, as it has since June 18.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough.
There have been four further deaths in the North East and Yorkshire region, which is a quarter of the daily total.
Nationally, a further 16 people, who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 29,735.
Patients were aged between 69 and 97 years old. All had known underlying health conditions.
Date of death ranges from August 19 to September 18, with the majority on or after September 17.
Their families have been informed.