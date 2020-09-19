A SAINT Catherine’s volunteer, who may well be the oldest volunteer in the country, has retired from the role as she celebrated her 100th birthday.
Edna Bates, of Hunmanby, has volunteered at the hospice’s charity shop in Hunmanby for the past 21 years. She stepped down officially from the role on Friday (September 18) – when she turned 100.
Edna lives independently with support from family and friends, including her goddaughter Elizabeth Paley, who said: “Edna remains in remarkable health for a woman of her age. She has difficulty hearing and suffers from arthritis, but never lets anything get her down for long.
"I am extremely proud of her and it goes without saying that her family in Wales are also extremely proud of her.”
When asked what is the secret to a long and happy life, Edna said: “Well it’s not about whiskey or anything like that.
"It’s down to good old-fashioned working – just don’t stop. Keep working and your mind will always stay active.”
Edna is "very proud," of her work at the Saint Catherine’s charity shop in Hunmanby and has made many friends over the 21 years she has been a volunteer.
Edna celebrated her birthday with family and friends in Hunmanby and has asked for voluntary donations to Saint Catherine’s in lieu of gifts.
Donations can be made at: https://bit.ly/3cewwJF
Edna was born on September 18, 1920 in South Wales in a tiny village called Marcross. She married her husband Robert (Bob) Bates on April 26 1943 at St Bartholomew’s Church in Armley, Leeds, and was married to him for 51 years.
