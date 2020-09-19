A NORTH Yorkshire firefighter is taking on a half marathon while dressed in full gear today, to support a charity close to the force.
Will Jones, based at Tadcaster on Blue Watch, is taking on the challenge to support The Fire Fighters charity.
On his donation page, Will said: "I am running the half marathon in full Fire Kit + BA for The Fire Fighters Charity, because who knows when any of us will need their help."
He is running a total of 13.1 miles while carrying over 29kg of fire kit and equipment.
Will has been joined by his wife and Alec Tobin, who are running alongside him throughout the challenge.
York station manager, Bob Hoskins, said on Twitter: "This is all for a great cause.
"Give him a cheer or a beep if you see him on his route."
Will has set a fundraising target of £1,000 and has already raised over £860.
Will's donation page remains open, and can be accessed at: https://bit.ly/3iGoKui