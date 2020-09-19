CHRISTMAS lights will shine "brighter than ever," this year after the Harrogate’s Business Improvement District (BID) has taken over responsibility for delivering the annual festive spectacle.

It has appointed lighting experts, Gala Lights, who will be installing displays all over the town centre, including streets which have not been included before.

The lights, which will be switched on in mid-November, will be strung between buildings, wrapped around lampposts and housed in a number of trees, including ones in front of the Cenotaph.

There will also be an illuminated, programmable and multi-coloured tunnel on the Piazza in front of Victoria Shopping Centre, which is controllable via an app.

Harrogate BID acting chair, Sara Ferguson, said: "Following a competitive pitch, we have chosen Gala Lights, as our partner of the next four years.

"They are Christmas lighting specialists and work with towns, cities and BIDs throughout the UK. And for the first time in many years the lights are being custom-made for us.

“We are also looking at a lights switch on, but this won’t be a physical countdown in the town centre, but an online one involving local businesses and, hopefully, a big name or two.”

Harrogate’s Christmas Lights will be switched on for the first time on Saturday, November 14.

Further information about Harrogate BID, and this specific match-funding grant, is available from its website, http://harrogatebid.co.uk/