A FUNDRAISING war veteran paid a visit to York last week as part of his latest challenge.
Jeffrey Long MBE ventured to Nunthorpe Grove in the city to lay a wooden cross at the site.
Jeffrey, 88, passed through the street on an 11-mile walk, which was part of a series of walks he is doing, totalling 100 miles in all, to raise money for the RAF Benevolent Fund and the RNLI.
Nunthorpe Grove has been described as the most ill-fated street in wartime York, as bombs were dropped in 1942 destroying four houses. As well as this, a plane crash in 1945 also resulted in 13 deaths and further injuries. Four houses also set on fire.