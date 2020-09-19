FIRE crews were called to an incident involving the flooding of a property in a North Yorkshire town in the early hours of this morning.
North Yorkshire fire crews attended the incident in Harrogate, which involved flooding inside a domestic property caused by a water leak from a boiler, at around 2.30am.
Crews were able to isolate the water supply to the property at the stop tap and gave advice to the occupant to contact a plumber.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment