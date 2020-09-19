Here's a few of the sentences that have been passed at York Magistrates Court in recent days.

A woman caught with a home-made taser weapon in her home in Dale Street off Nunnery Lane, York, has been given a community order.

Rebecca Hollings, 35, who has since moved to Hull, pleaded guilty to an offence under the Firearms Act and not attending court.

The community order included a six-month drug rehabilitation requirement. She was also ordered to pay a statutory surcharge of £85 and costs of £85.

At an earlier hearing, her defence solicitor Jacky East told York Magistrates Court Hollings’ dog had found it on some waste ground.

Hollings had not made it or used it.

She would have been sentenced in August, but failed to attend court and the case was adjourned until this month.

A van driver has been banned from the roads for six months for using his mobile while driving in central York.

Ashley James Dempsey, 33, admitted committing the offence at the wheel of a Vauxhall Transporter on Foss Islands Road on June 26, 2019.

In addition to the six-month driving ban, Dempster, of Troy Road, Leeds, was fined £40 and ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs and a £30 statutory surcharge at York Magistrates Court.

A young man who vandalised another man’s vehicle in a supermarket car park incident has been given an 18-month community order.

Harvey Watson Purcifer, 20, caused £1,600 damage, York Magistrates Court heard.

Purcifer, of Oak Grove, Northallerton, pleaded guilty to criminal damage.

He was ordered to do 200 hours’ unpaid work and must pay £500 compensation to the owner of the vandalised car through the court.

He was also banned from contacting the victim for 18 months.

The incident took place in the Tesco car park in Northallerton on September 25, 2019.