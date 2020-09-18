A YORK school's sixth form has been closed for a fortnight - and students told to self-isolate - after a student caught coronavirus.

The development has come at Fulford School as a further 17 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed today in the City of York Council area, taking the total to 1,102.

Fulford School head Steve Lewis has written to parents to say Public Health England had advised that there had been a confirmed case of Covid-19 within the school.

He told parents that their child had been in close contact with the affected case, having shared the same bubble and, in line with the national guidance, must now stay at home and self-isolate as instructed by the class teacher.

"We are asking you to do this to reduce the further spread of Covid-19 to others in the community," he said.

"If your child is well at the end of the 14 days period of self-isolation, then they can return to usual activities.

"Other members of your household can continue normal activities provided your child does not develop symptoms within the 14 day self-isolation period."

He said the student confirmed with Covid-19 was last in school last Friday - September 11 - and the isolation period would end 14 days from that date.

"The school will not be open for years 12 and 13 but will remain open for all other year groups as their bubbles have not been compromised," he said. "We will reopen for years 12 and 13 on Monday September 28.

"Lessons for years 12 and 13 will be delivered remotely via zoom and invitations to these lessons will be sent via class charts. The lessons will be 40 minutes long starting 10 minutes later and finishing 10 minutes earlier than normal lessons.

"Form periods and registration will not take place. We have an INSET day on Wednesday normal lessons will not occur but we are investigating how we can offer personal statement support for early applicants for Oxbridge, medics and veterinary science. More information will follow."