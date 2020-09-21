One of the first movies I ever watched was when the big wide screen was released at the cinema in the 1960s.

I was allowed to sit on my dad’s knee to watch It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad Mad World. I don’t remember the story, but it must have been a special occasion for me to remember it. Well, today it feels as if we are living in such a ‘mad’ world.

The Government breaking its own rules, David Attenborough’s extinction TV programme and the on-going pandemic is enough to make us all despair and be depressed.

However, this is not a new situation. People have despaired since the beginning of time. In an ancient Egyptian letter, someone wrote that they were 'worried all day long with life issues'. Socrates said: ‘One thing that I know is that I know nothing. This is the source of my wisdom." Heraclitus said: "There is nothing permanent except change." Epicurus said: "You don’t develop courage by being happy in your relationships every day, you develop it by surviving difficult times and challenging adversity."

Today, when we encounter difficult times, perhaps we need to turn to organisations who are well experienced in handling those who struggle through life. The Alcohol Anonymous (AA) organisation that supports individuals with destructive habits have formulated an approach that we all could learn from. The 12 steps, as it is known, outlines an approach of life that begins with honesty about our situation.

The first step is to recognise that we are powerless in so many things. This might seem negative, but once we accept that we don’t control so much of life on earth, we can then begin to focus on where we do have some power. It is so easy to think we should have everything in life under our control. The weather is a good daily reminder that so much of our circumstances are beyond us.

Secondly, begin to believe that only something greater than yourself can help you to become a better person. Being self-centred and self-obsessed only leads to an inward approach to life. If you can serve someone or something bigger than yourself, it takes you out of inward looking and develops a healthier attitude. This ties in with the third belief in turning your will to this higher force. In an atheistic world, this can seem strange and difficult. However, you don’t have to be religious to have a belief in some kind of higher force of life.

Next, have a serious inventory about your life and failings. Face the facts and either make your peace with the situation or seek to change what you can. Write out your shortcomings and the feelings that are attached to them. Perhaps make a journal and then find someone to share this with. This begins a process of accountability, rather than it all being trapped within yourself.

Every day will come or go, and you will have good and bad days. So, have a system to work towards. If we don’t have an organised plan each day to work towards, we will turn to a less motivated short-term attitude, that will lead to more despair.

Now, realise that you won’t move forward till you build healthier relationships. This means getting right with individuals. Acknowledging to others where you have messed up and understanding the hurt you have created can be cathartic.

Also, taking an interest in other people’s feelings give a person a sense of worth, as we begin to empathise and care.

Relationships require time, energy and a commitment. Don’t have too high hopes at the beginning. Rather, build relationships not because you get something out of it, but because it provides a channel for you to give and learn how to persevere at relationships.

All relationships involve pain and heartache. This is simply the cost of any attachment. Accept it as part of the journey.

Goals, dreams and commitments need to be regularly monitored. On a weekly basis, check your goals and see that next week’s activities fits within these goals. This is not spending time ruminating about where you went wrong last week but more pushing on with your target and keeping focused. Remember, an aircraft spends most of its time off target, but it keeps on correcting it’s position till it hits the right runway.

Give yourself time each week to pause and reflect. The 12-step system came out of a Christian approach that incorporated regular worship and fellowship. This provided a chance to reboot, clean the slate of the past and look forward with support around the person. For those who are not religious, this might mean a weekly walk in the park, visiting the countryside or seaside, to seek some fresh air and a sense of awe from mother earth. Finally, the 12 steps recognise that no one is an island by themselves. It is as we engage with the community, especially offering some service to others that we get so much more back.

Over the years of refinement, the 12 steps have helped so many break free from their negative habits and take steps to a new beginning. Perhaps, those who have struggled with some of the more serious negative health habits, can actually teach the rest of us how to cope in this increasingly ‘mad’ world.

There are just so many things in life that we don’t control and feel powerless to change. However, the one thing we can change is how we spend the coming week. In doing so we just might make the world ‘less mad,’ around us and who knows, it might be contagious.

Dr Bill Merrington is a counselling therapist working in the York district (www.bmerri.com or contact info@bmerri.com)