DISABLED residents are invited to tell the council how changes to the city centre have affected them - as part of an online workshop.
Emergency measures have seen more streets closed to traffic to make space for social distancing and pavement cafes.
Blue badge parking was moved to Monk Bar car park, with a free taxi service to take people to St Andrewgate.
But the plans have been criticised by disabled campaigners and some taxi drivers.
The council will now hold a virtual meeting on September 23 to invite people to have their say.
Cllr Andy D'Agorne said: "Our city has changed and adapted a lot over the past six months to respond to the pandemic that has impacted all aspects of our everyday lives. From increasing facilities for active travel, to expanding pedestrian space for social distancing - we know these changes will have impacted those living with disabilities or mobility issues.
"This is why this opportunity for feedback, learning and a wider conversation about city centre accessibility is so vital."
To sign up for the workshop visit find out more visit eventbrite.co.uk/e/footstreets-feedback-online-workshop-tickets-120383260573 and to have your say on changes in the city centre email OurBigConversation@york.gov.uk or visit york.gov.uk/OBCAccess.