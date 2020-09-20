A NEW hotel is set to be built on Micklegate - after planning approval was granted by just one vote.
The 62 bedroom hotel, with a bar and restaurant on the ground floor, will be built on the site of the Jinnah restaurant, Bar 127 and the Minster van hire building by developer North Star.
The scheme was given the go-ahead by City of York Council's planning committee - with five councillors voting to reject the project and six to approve it.
Cllr Tony Fisher said: "You are always in difficulty with a site like this. If you go too traditional [in design] it's pastiche, if you go too radical it harms the heritage assets.
"I think this feels just on the right side now."
A spokesperson for North Star welcomed the decision, saying: “It’s great news that the planning committee recognised the benefits that these plans will bring and approved our application. The new building will replace a detractor on this magnificent street and vastly improve the street scene and local environment, as well as representing a major investment in York City Centre.”