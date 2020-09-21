YORK Army Museum is preparing to offer socially-distanced guided tours - and next month is launching a new Where’s Wally search trail.

The museum, in Tower Street, has announced that it will soon offer socially-distanced guided tours, which people can book on to.

Allison Freeman, learning and engagement manager at the attraction, said: “They will be able to book in their households for an exclusive tour and we will be keeping the cost down to make the experience available to as many people as possible.”

Meanwhile, on October 9, families can join the search for Wally - the popular children’s book character - when the museum launches a Where’s Wally? Spooky Museum Search, which will run until November 1. It is one of just 75 museums across the country chosen to host the trail.

Organised in partnership with Kids in Museums and Walker Books, families can visit the museum, search for Wally hiding in the collections, complete a trail sheet and activities, and receive a Where’s Wally bookmark.

The museum is offering free entry for adults accompanied by children to the trail.

Recently, the museum, which opens from 11am to 5pm Tuesday to Saturday, has created special Early Bird sessions at 10am which can be booked via Eventbrite by individuals or households who want to visit and have the museum exclusively to themselves, either because of shielding, age or health concerns.

It has tried to make this affordable at the cost of £12 for the session to include up to six people.

During August the museum usually attracts around 2,200 to 2,500 visitors. This August it welcomed 1,853 people.

Allison commented: “That’s 75 per cent of what we would usually expect, so not as many as usual, but certainly a good number when you consider we’re opening for around 60 per cent of the time we would usually.”

She said the attraction is doing everything possible to make it safe for people to visit.