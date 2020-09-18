AN appeal has gone out for witnesses to five break-ins at houses where the doors weren't locked.
North Yorkshire Police said there have now been five burglaries between September 15 and 18, where thieves have entered via unlocked doors and taken car keys, house keys, a wallet and a handbag which were within easy reach.
These have occurred on Beckwith Road , Grove Street , Hutton Gate , Chatsworth Place and St John’s Road.
A spokesman said: "Residents have been advised to keep houses secure at night. If you have seen anything suspicious please report it.
"We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incidents, including details about youths who have reportedly been going door-to-door trying for any insecure premises.
"If you have seen any suspicious vehicles or persons please contact the police.
"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Elizabeth Estensen. You can also email elizabethestensen@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk."
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
