A CYCLING group has backed the council’s decision to close The Groves in York - and hopes more streets in the city can become pedestrianised.

The York Cycle Campaign says the decision to close The Groves “creates a safe space, providing people with an alternative to driving and is good for the city”.

More than 3,800 people have signed a petition asking for more room to walk and cycle in York.

A spokesman for the campaign group said: “Anyone who has lived in York for any length of time can’t fail to have noticed how difficult and frustrating travelling around the city has become. Public transport has slowed down, driving a short distance can take the best part of an hour, riding a bike feels dangerous and pedestrians are at the bottom of the priority pile.

“York, like many other cities, has a limited number of roads, limited space for parking, limited public space and is already at breaking point, with many locations in constant gridlock. The problem is being caused by an increase of over 40 per cent more motor vehicles on UK roads since 2007."

The spokesperson said York could not continue to accommodate such growth and "suffer its corrosive consequences", adding: "A new way must be found."

They said: “Low Traffic Neighbourhoods have been shown time and time again to improve air quality, benefit local businesses and create vibrant communal public spaces.

"These things don’t all happen overnight: businesses improve gradually, traffic adjusts over time as people start to find new ways of getting from A to B, and the whole neighbourhood becomes a public space where a community has the chance to develop.” City of York Council recently took steps to pedestrianise some parts of the city centre, including Fossgate.