HOW about we all go down to Lord Mayor's Walk holding cards saying "Honk against the traffic plan" or something similar?
We are all for pedestrianised streets, supporting city shops and cleaner air - but this is not the way to do it.
People will not give up cars for bikes - many are unable to do so such as the disabled and pensioners. We need parking increased not reduced.
Car-hating D'Agorne is not fit for his job and should be replaced. Nor should one small bunch of Groves nimbys be allowed to cause the whole city distress.
Conservatives against the plan is not political capital it's common sense.
As for cutting traffic fumes - more streets need opening not closing: Vyner Street and Fountayne Street to name two,
I hope I never have to go to the hospital in an emergency.
John Zimnoch,
Osbaldwick,
