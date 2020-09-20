A farmer is today under a suspended prison sentence because of the “certain lifestyle” he led.

Thomas Gill’s grandfather’s gun will be destroyed.

Police found ammunition scattered around Thomas Gill’s living accommodation and a .22 rifle with a silencer and telescopic sights when they visited him, said Gareth Henderson Moore, prosecuting.

All of them were kept illegally.

It was the second time police had discovered him not looking after guns responsibly.

Gill’s firearms licence had been revoked in 2017 when burglars had stolen his guns.

They had been able to do so because the weapons had not been kept in a locked and secure place.

Defence barrister Robert Mochrie said the gun had belonged to Gill’s grandfather.

The grandson used it to kill vermin.

“He is a farmer who lives a certain lifestyle,” said Mr Mochrie. “He works every day tending to his farm and part of parcel of that lifestyle is that farmers almost always have some form of firearm.”

Gill, 29, of Moor Lane, Great Ouseburn north of York, pleaded guilty to having a firearm illegally and having ammunition illegally.

He had no previous convictions, York Crown Court heard.

He received an 18-month prison sentence, suspended for two years on condition he does 100 hours' unpaid work. Recorder Margia Mostafa ordered the rifle and ammunition be destroyed. .

Mr Henderson Moore said ammunition was "clearly visible" when police visited Gill's farm and more was found as they searched the caravan and portable cabin where he lives.