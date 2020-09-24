Could a PAPI workshop help your business innovate and grow during COVID-19?

The PAPI (Product and Process Innovation) project is delivering its next innovation workshop next month, and applications are now being accepted; could your business benefit like the dozens of SMEs that have already taken part?

Guiding SMEs through challenging times

Businesses in the region have faced unprecedented change during 2020 and many are adapting to the ‘new normal’ by altering their business plans to ensure future profitability. PAPI continues to offer fully funded (free) online workshops to businesses in York, North Yorkshire and East Riding to support them through the COVID-19 crisis and help to plan for the future.

The workshops are perfect for small to medium sized businesses and start-ups looking for help growing, innovating or just navigating this difficult period.

PAPI online workshops offer two days of practically focused support and participating businesses will receive expert innovation coaching and support to develop a personalised plan for their business. The next workshops take place in October 2020 and then in February 2021 and you can sign up at papi.org.uk or request more information from papi-innovation@york.ac.uk.

Two days of expert business support, at no cost

Business coach, Dr Jo North

Day one is delivered by business coach Dr Jo North, of The Big Bang Partnership, who combines her mentoring, facilitation and innovation skills with real world commercial business experience to deliver one-to-one and group sessions. The sessions focus on business growth advice and support and expertise specific to each attendee.

Day two will be delivered through a number of workshop sessions by local specialists including Andrew Firth from Ascensor Digital leading a workshop on e-commerce, sales specialist Keith Rozelle on sales in difficult times and accountant Mahmood Reza (the ‘Numbers Rockstar’) leading a workshop on funding and finance.

The workshops provide an environment of mutual support and an opportunity to discuss challenges with like-minded business owners, all professionally facilitated.

Connecting innovative businesses

PAPI workshops can also act as a platform to connect likeminded businesses as during a recent workshop, Yorkshire manufacturer Smartflow Couplings met Clay 10, an app and AR company. The two companies found that they could support one another, and they have now teamed up to produce augmented reality technology which will demonstrate Smartflow’s products to potential clients wherever they are through an app; particularly helpful during the COVID-19 crisis.

The next PAPI workshops will take place on October 8 (day one) followed by sessions from the October 20-23 (day two). Demand is expected to be high for workshop places, so act quickly to apply for a place at www.papi.org.uk. If you would like more information, please contact the team at: papi-innovation@york.ac.uk.

PAPI (Product and Process Innovation) is part-funded by ERDF and delivered by the University of York. PAPI also offer grant funding for SME businesses in York, North Yorkshire, East Riding and the Leeds city region. Visit the website to find out more.