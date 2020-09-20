A HAIRSTYLIST from York is set to open his first business in the city centre aged just 23.

Andrew Feve has submitted a planning application to City of York Council to transform the old Random Encounter gaming cafe at 9, Gillygate in to a salon called Anti.dote.

The former Millthorpe School pupil says he first started working in hair salons as a Saturday boy aged just 13, and after finishing school he completed his apprenticeship at Kudos salon in Goodramgate before moving on to Bang in Low Petergate, where he started out as a graduate stylist and ended up as their education director, in charge of training.

Andrew said: "I think lockdown and being off work since March made me think a lot about what I wanted to do and I wanted something to work towards that I had built up myself.

"I put everything in to motion and it's been a long process, but we're getting there.

"I am really excited but nervous at the same time, especially with all this talk of further restrictions."

Andrew said the unisex salon will be specialising in colour services.

"I'm a colour specialist and I have got my Loreal colour specialist degree," said Andrew.

Once open, Andrew says the salon will be home to two self-employed stylists as well as himself, but there will possibly be space for other freelance workers.

In total there will be ten sections, six mirrored for cutting and styling and four for colouring and work that doesn't require a mirror.

He also hopes to have a photo studio for competition shoots that he will hire out.

Andrew, who lives in Strensall, said he hopes to have the salon up and running, if everything goes to plan, from Tuesday-Saturday from October 20 this year.