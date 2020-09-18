A CANNABIS farm has been discovered in a former nightclub in North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Police say a large-scale cannabis grow was discovered inside the derelict former Matrix nightclub premises in Kirkgate in Ripon at about 6.16pm on Thursday (17 September 2020).

A spokesman said: "Two people were reportedly seen running away after being disturbed during a routine building check.

"An extensive area search was carried out on Thursday evening, including the use of a police drone, without finding the individuals involved.

"The Operational Support Unit was called in to search the premises where they found a large-scale and sophisticated cannabis grow."

Police and partner agencies returned to the cordoned-off scene on Friday to carry out a full safety assessment before all the evidence could be gathered as part of the investigation.

While this work is ongoing, officers are appealing for any information about recent suspicious activity or individuals in the Kirkgate area of Ripon.

If you can help, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room.

If you would prefer to make an anonymous report, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or go to www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Please quote reference number 12200163654 when providing details about this appeal.