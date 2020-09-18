A MAN has died following a fatal collision on a North Yorkshire road, police have confirmed.
The Press reported on Wednesday that a Renault van collided with a tree on the B1248 road in North Grimston, near Malton - forcing the road to be cordoned off for several hours.
North Yorkshire Police said the passenger of the van, a 49-year-old Malton man was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.
It said: "Police are appealing for anyone who may have travelled along the B1248 between North Grimston and Malton between 10pm on 15 September and 7.30am on 16 September in either direction who have dashcam footage of the white Renault van to make contact with them.
"Anyone who may have seen the vehicle in the Malton area around this time please contact 101 or emma.drummond@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk quoting ref: 12200162432."
