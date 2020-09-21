A DRUG dealer with stocks of four different drugs has been jailed for more than six years.

Amy Louise Evans, 34, sold heroin, crack cocaine, cannabis and amphetamine, the city’s crown court heard.

CCTV caught her supplying cannabis in Whip-ma-Whop-ma-Gate on September 18, 2019.

She continued to sell drugs despite repeatedly being arrested and her stocks confiscated.

Altogether police caught her with drugs worth £900, said Syam Soni, prosecuting at York Crown Court.

Through her barrister Nicoleta Alistari, Evans claimed she had been selling drugs because “someone she felt intimidated by” had pressurised her into doing it.

“I don’t agree,” Judge Simon Hickey told Evans. “Whilst there was some pressure, you were still out and about in York.”

He jailed her for six years and two months and confiscated the £480 police took from her on her arrest.

Evans, now of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to two charges of possession with intent to supply amphetamine and one each of supplying cannabis, possessing heroin with intent to supply and possessing crack cocaine with intent to supply it.

She pleaded guilty to having a knife in public on the basis it was in a bag belonging to the man she was with at the time and she had no intention to use it.

Detective Constable Kyle Boad, of the York and Selby Expedite Team, said: “This is a significant sentence and reflects the severity of Amy Evans’ criminality and the impact her actions have had upon the residents of York and North Yorkshire.”

Mr Soni said police arrested Evans on May 10, 2019 in Pottery Lane, on May 27 in Swann Street, off Nunnery Lane and on September 18, 2019.

Ms Alistari said Evans had supplied drugs to support her own long-standing drug addiction, which began when she was 15. While homeless, she had been stabbed by her ex-partner and had suffered post traumatic stress syndrome.