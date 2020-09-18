THE Selby district and Scarborough borough have been added to the government's Covid-19 watch list as "areas of concern" after recent rises in confirmed coronavirus cases.
The latest figures from Public Health England, released yesterday, show that there have been a total of 444 cases in the Selby District Council area, giving it a rate of 490 cases per 100,000 population.
In the Scarborough Borough Council area, there have been 668 cases in total, according to the latest figures.
It has a rate of 614.2 per 100,000 population.
