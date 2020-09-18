CAN you help with this police and Crime Watch appeal to help catch this man?

North Yorkshire Police have today released an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a series of ‘card not present’ frauds which targeted small businesses in the county.

Fraudulent credit cards were used to purchase large quantities of meat and beauty products over the phone from businesses in North Yorkshire back in March 2020, with the products then being delivered to an address in Southend-on-Sea, Essex.

The transactions would initially appear to clear but once the card holders whose details had been stolen became aware of the purchases, they were refunded by the credit card companies who subsequently claimed the funds back from the small businesses. As such, the businesses targeted were left without the products and substantially out of pocket.

A quick-thinking taxi driver tasked with delivering the products became suspicious and managed to take a photo of the individual collecting the meat from the address on Southend-on-Sea and this has now been released in the hope he can be identified.

BBC Crimewatch Roadshow has today (September 18) featured the appeal on TV and North Yorkshire Police Finanical Investigator, Kevin Ross, is urging the public to come forward if they can help identify the man in the photo. He said: “This fraud has had a significant impact on these businesses who sent large quantities of premium products in good faith and have now lost thousands of pounds which they have no way of recovering.

“These fraudsters are clearly very well-organised and have used the Covid-19 situation to their benefit, claiming the virus as a reason for having the goods delivered quickly and to a pick-up driver at the side of the road.

“The taxi driver’s quick thinking initiative which has resulted in this very clear photo, could well be the difference between us finding the unscrupulous individuals behind this crime and I would urge anyone who can help identify the man to get in touch immediately.”

If you can help identify the man pictured, please call 101, press option 2 and dial the extension 4170 to leave a message for Kevin Ross.

Or you can contact Crimewatch on 08000 468 999, text Crimewatch on 6399, starting with the word ‘CRIME’ then space and your message. You can also email Crimewatch at CWR@bbc.co.uk