POLICE in North Yorkshire want help from the public to track down a wanted man.
Mitchell Thomas Johnson, aged 25, failed to appear at Scarborough Magistrates’ Court on 2 September 2020 in relation to alleged public order offences committed in the town on 4 November 2019.
The court has issued a warrant for his arrest and police enquiries have been ongoing in the area to locate him.
Johnson, whose last known address was on Bar Street in Scarborough, is described as white, 5ft 8in tall, medium build with brown hair and green eyes.
Anyone with information that could assist officers in their search for Johnson is urged to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room.
If you would prefer to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or go to www.crimestoppers-uk.org.
Please quote reference number 12200153404 when providing details about this appeal.
