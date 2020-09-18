A BUDGET retailer with two large York stores has teamed up with a children's charity for a winter warmer offer.

Home Bargains which has shops in Foss Islands Road and at Clifton Moor wants customers to pick up a penguin onesie and help raise funds for the NSPCC.

Through its continuing partnership with the NSPCC, the firm has so far raised more than £681,000 to support children and young people across the country.

From September 21, the exclusive, limited-edition penguin onesies will be available from Home Bargains stores across the country and online (at www.homebargains.co.uk).

The onesies, costing £11.99, are available in adult and children’s sizes, and Home Bargains is also selling a collection of festive Christmas cards, with proceeds, to the tune of £25,000, going to support the children’s charity.

Daniel Sowden, buying director at family-run Home Bargains, said: “We’re incredibly proud to be supporting the NSPCC again, and we’re certain adults and parents everywhere will love the limited-edition onesies we’ve got on offer this year.

“Because we have more than 500 Home Bargains stores on many of the UK’s high streets, it means we’re in a great position to call on our customers to help support the NSPCC in its essential work supporting children and families all over the country.”

Throughout the pandemic, the NSPCC has ensured it was still here for children and young people everywhere who need help.

Tess O’Callaghan, senior corporate partnerships manager for the NSPCC, said: “For almost 150 years, the NSPCC has been here to help children and young people, and even now, even as 2020 has thrown so many unprecedented challenges at us all, we’re still here on the frontline.

“Thanks to the generosity of our corporate partners like Home Bargains, we can continue to offer support and essential help to children and families across the UK. The money raised by this partnership, and the sale of these adorable penguin onesies and cards will help change the lives of thousands of children and bring them light in their darkest time, and we’re delighted and incredibly grateful to Home Bargains for its support.”

For more information about the NSPCC and its services, go to www.nspcc.org.uk