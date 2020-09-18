A YORK resident has hit out at road closures through a residential city suburb saying it’s making matters worse.

Tracy Ostle who lives in Earle Street in The Groves says that far from reducing pollution and congestion, the road closures have left her feeling very stressed.

She said: “The closure is directly outside the side of my property.

“I can no longer drive my normal route used for 25 years, I now have to travel a further 1.6 miles daily via Haxby Road.

“Cars are parking illegally making it difficult for me to get my car out of my garage.

“Vehicles are getting stuck when doing deliveries and both at the front and back of my home, making it a turning point for these vehicles.

“I am finding this increasingly stressful with all the noise. I have emailed the council a number of times and had no response.”

Temporary barriers, put up as part of a trial to try and stop traffic driving down Lowther Street in The Groves, have caused controversy in recent weeks with a petition set up to try and get them removed which now has 1,882 signatures.

City of York Council is keen to stress that it’s only a trial and they are keen to hear from both residents and motorists as part of their consultation.

The road closure points have been introduced at the junction of Lowther Street/Brownlow Street, and on St Johns Crescent, Penleys Grove Street, Neville Terrace and Earle Street, while Brownlow Street and March Street have become one-way streets except for cyclists and Penleys Grove Street is now two-way to allow traffic to exit onto Monkgate from this part of The Groves.

Neil Ferris, corporate director at CYC said: “This is an experimental order which is inviting a wide range of actual user experiences to be submitted to thegrovestrial@york.gov.uk. All comments will be welcomed and considered as part of the ongoing experimental order process and future decision making.”

Click here to sign the petition.