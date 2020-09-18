A MAN was found with serious injuries in a York street this morning (Friday) after reports of him falling from a window.
At around 8.30am, North Yorkshire Police received reports from Yorkshire Ambulance Service that they were attending reports of a man with serious injuries on Lawrence Street.
A spokesperson for the force said: "Initial reports are that the man had fallen from a window.
"The area has been cordoned off to allow officers to carry out enquiries and examine the scene and an investigation will be carried out to determine the full circumstances of the incident."
The injured man has been airlifted to hospital, the spokesperson confirmed.
Lawrence Street was closed for about an hour and has since reopened.
Police vehicles and an ambulance were at the scene.
