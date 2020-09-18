THIS map shows the areas that have had confirmed cases of coronavirus recently in York and across North Yorkshire.
The Public Health England map shows the 'Middle Super Output Areas' (MSOAs) where there were positive cases between September 7 and 13.
PHE says MSOAs are small areas with around 7,200 average population and the data is updated each weekday, and shows the latest seven days for which near-complete data are available.
According to the map, during the week from September 7 to 13, there were eight confirmed cases in Tang Hall, six in Heworth North and Stockton, four in South Bank and Dringhouses, four in York city centre, four in Holgate West, four in Westfield, Chapelfields and Foxwood, four in Linton, Tollerton and Raskelf, three in new Earswick, three in Clifton Without and Skelton and three in Bishopthorpe and Copmanthorpe.
Meanwhile, in the Selby district, there were nine confirmed cases in Carlton, Hemingbrough and Osgodby, nine in Sherburn in Elmet and South Milford, six cases in Tadcaster, three in Selby town, and three in Barlby and Riccall.
Take a look at the map by clicking here.
Comments are closed on this article.