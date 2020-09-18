The council are saying they want residents back into the city centre.
But not all residents, because if so then why are disabled people being victimised and prevented from doing just that ?
Cllr. D’Agorne seems to think closing Goodramgate to blue badge holders is a brilliant idea, supposedly so cafes and bars can put out tables and chairs. To date, I have only seen one table and two chairs and they were on the pavement not the road.
As for the blurb about free parking and taxis, disability comes in all forms. My neighbour suffers from anxiety and couldn’t get in a taxi if her life depended on it. Also, how do passengers know if the taxi has been cleaned properly before and after each trip?
My husband and I would love to be able to do our shopping in the city centre as we have done for years. But with these restrictions in place we will have to do what so many of us are doing and shop where disabled people are catered for and not discriminated against - which is out of town, causing more pollution.
A Bevan, Long Close Lane, York
