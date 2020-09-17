ANOTHER York school has confirmed a positive case of coronavirus.
Acomb Primary School has sent a letter to parents, saying: "We have been advised by Public Health England that there has been a confirmed case of COVID-19 within the school.
"We know that you may find this concerning but we are continuing to monitor the situation and we are working closely with Public Health England.
"The small number of children who have been in direct prolonged contact with the confirmed case will have received an individual letter and will be staying at home for 14 days.
"The school remains open and your child should continue to attend if they remain well."
A spokesperson for Pathfinder Multi Academy Trust, of which Acomb Primary School is a member, said: "Public Health England has confirmed a single case of Covid-19 at Acomb Primary School.
"As a precautionary measure and in line with government guidance, the school has advised that a small number of children who have been in close contact with the confirmed case be kept at home for 14 days."
Lee Haynes, Executive Headteacher at Acomb Primary School, said: “I understand that parents and pupils may find this news worrying and I encourage parents to contact the school if they wish to discuss any concerns.”
