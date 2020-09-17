A MANUFACTURER which exports into 40 countries has invested £250,000 in a major expansion of its North Yorkshire headquarters.

Ellis Patents, which is a leading cable cleat manufacturer, has grown its site by 25 per cent, including a new 10,000sq. ft. warehouse.

Built by local contractor, S Marshall, the facility will be used primarily for assembly and storage and has freed up 7,000 sq. ft. of space.

This will be used to boost the company’s manufacturing facilities, which is seen as vital for future growth and improved business efficiency

Richard Shaw, who is the managing director of Ellis Patents, said: “We can claim the position of market leaders because we design, develop and manufacture products, which others simply try to emulate.

"Innovation has always been at the heart of the business, and through it we will continue to lead our sector forwards."

He added: “The extended manufacturing space will allow us to increase our range of manufacturing processes, bring even more new and unique products to market, and widen the range of markets we serve.”

Danny Macfarlane, operations director, said: “Finishing the construction phase just as the pandemic struck the UK provided us with a unique opportunity to completely reorganise our entire factory; which would have been impossible under normal working conditions.

“The new space is more logically planned, which has improved work-flow and reduced down time; making us significantly more efficient.

"All of which means we are emerging as a business in great shape ready to make the most of the opportunities and challenges presented by the post-Covid world.”

Ellis, which is based in Rillington, manufactures cable cleats that are used to secure large power cables in major new construction and retrofit projects around the world.

Its UK designed and manufactured products are in demand both around the world and at home, with the company actively exporting into more than 40 different countries.

The expansion is the latest in a process of site development that has seen it grow from 7,000 to 50,000sq. ft. since Ellis moved to Rillington from York in 1974.

“We’re proud to call Rillington home,” added Richard.

“The vast majority of our staff come either from the village or its surrounding areas, which means the success we enjoy should be seen and celebrated as a truly local success story.”