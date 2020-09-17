YORK has recorded 15 more cases of confirmed coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the daily government figures show.
That takes the cumulative total to 1,085 – giving an overall infection rate of 51.5 cases per 100,000 people.
Meanwhile, Selby has recorded a further 10 cases - with an infection rate of 490 per 100,000 people.
And, overall North Yorkshire has now recorded 3,168 cases since the start of pandemic recording.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment