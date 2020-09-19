FROM 'upside down' trees to dancing mushrooms, York is full of surprises.
Our Camera Club members have been out and about this month taking photos on the theme of "hidden York" and they've come up with some real head-scratchers.
We've already run a batch of photographs for you to identify.
Click here to test your local know-how against these 20 images of "hidden" York.
And if that's not enough, today we are bringing you a dozen more.
Look out for the answers which will be posted online tomorrow!
Meanwhile, if you would like to take part in the challenge, why not join our Camera Club on Facebook?
This brings together amateur photographers to share their work, swap tips and take part in monthly prize competitions.
Membership is open to everyone regardless of their age, experience and equipment. Thanks to the ubiquity of mobile phones nowadays everyone is a photographer.
And if you love sharing memories and pictures of York click here to join our new Facebook group, Why We Love York - Memories.
