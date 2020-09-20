HOW many of our 'hidden' York photos have you been able to identify?

We posted 12 photos from our Camera Club showing snippets of York not often seen.

And for a bit of fun, we challenged you to discover their locations.

Today, we reveal the answers and give a huge thanks to our talented and eagle-eyed Camera Club members for finding such unusual photos to share.

The dozen snaps take us all over York - often looking up high to see what's lurking on the rooftops, and even on the ground to spot interesting parts of the city we might normally never notice. And, of course, no story about 'hidden' York would be complete without a detour down a snickelway.

All the answers are in the photo gallery attached to this story and among the most intriguing are the "upside down" tree in Museum Gardens, photographed by Sue Gabbatiss, and the very small medieval stained glass panel in York Minster showing a wren and spider, taken by Simon Lombard.

Did anyone know about the 'dancing' family of mushrooms in the snicket from Pavement to Lady Peckett's Yard? Thanks to Gordon McElroy for that one!

How many did you get right?

And in case you missed it, and want more of a challenge, click here to test your local know-how against 20 more images of "hidden" York, taken by the Camera Club throughout September.

