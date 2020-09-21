YORK'S voluntary sector has received a major funding boost to help create free meeting spaces and a new hub.

York CVS, which supports local charities, community groups and social enterprises, has received £100,000 from the National Lottery Community Fund to provide free room hire and hot desking facilities for its member organisations.

The hub would be tat the Priory Street Centre where two large rooms will be used for groups to meet in a safe, clean, risk-assessed and Covid-secure venue during the day, evenings and weekends.

A space within the centre, which is just off Micklegate, will also be transformed into a Covid-compliant space for member organisations to hot desk for free.

Alison Semmence, chief executive of York CVS, said: “This is fantastic news for York’s voluntary sector. The room hire facilities will take pressure off organisations who may not have access to Covid-compliant meeting spaces but need to meet in order to continue to deliver their vital work.”

The funding will also support York CVS to set up a volunteering hub to provide a new brokerage service for volunteers and voluntary organisations.

This will include promoting volunteering opportunities, advising and supporting potential volunteers, and promoting good practice in volunteer recruitment and retention.

Alison added: “We’ve seen a huge increase in the number of people who want to volunteer their time to support local voluntary organisations which is absolutely fantastic. The new volunteer hub will provide an opportunity to support individuals who are looking to formally volunteer as well as supporting organisations to find the right volunteers for their roles.”

Membership to York CVS is free for voluntary, community and social enterprise organisations who operate in York.

For more information, email: membership@yorkcvs.org.uk