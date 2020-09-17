A SCHOOL is dealing with a case of Covid-19 and asking people to self isolate.

There has been a single, positive case of COVID-19 at Thorpe Willoughby Primary School near Selby.

The school, in consultation with Public Health England and North Yorkshire County Council, has taken action by asking any potential close contacts of the case to isolate for 14 days.

They are not saying at this time whether the affected individual is a pupil, or a member of staff or how many people have had to self isolate as a result.

Dr Lincoln Sargeant, North Yorkshire’s Director of Public Health, said: “It is important to note that this is not an outbreak but one positive case.

“We expect from time to time there will be positive cases affecting teachers, parents or pupils. This may be reflective of the background increase in cases across North Yorkshire. We will work with each school individually to determine the best approach to take depending on the circumstances.

“We urge anyone who has symptoms of COVID-19 – a new, persistent cough, and, or high temperature, and, or, a change or loss in the sense of smell or taste – to self-isolate and book a test.

“Please note that where there are positive cases in a school, families will be contacted if their child is a close contact and needs to self-isolate.

“If you haven’t been contacted by the school, then your child is not a contact of the person who has tested positive and can continue attending school as normal.

"Please only get a test if you have symptoms or are instructed to by contact tracers."