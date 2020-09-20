From trendy restaurants to profitable shops, there are some truly fantastic commercial businesses up for sale in York.

If you’ve ever wanted to be a proud York business owner, now is the time to take the plunge and make the investment.

Let’s take a look inside some of the local shops and restaurants on the market- have you been to any of them?

31 Castlegate, Castlegate, York

£89,500

31 Castlegate (Photo:Rightmove)

This restaurant is known for being a tourist hotspot and received plenty of passing trade.

The Grade II listed building has a contemporary aesthetic and an impressive 4.5 rating on Tripadvisor.

A look inside the restaurant (Photo:Rightmove)

All fixtures and fittings (including catering appliances) are included in the price.

Monty’s, 15 Shambles, York

£75,000

Monty's (Photo: Rightmove)

After 40 years, the current owner of Monty’s has decided to put this restaurant on the market.

Located in the heart of York’s city centre, this business would do well as a restaurant or even as another catering or retail business.

A peek inside Monty's (Photo: Rightmove)

Fast Frame, Gillygate, York

£180,000

Fast Frame (Photo: Rightmove)

This property is currently a picture frame shop called Fast Frame- what would you transform the space into?

It’s located on a busy high street and has a large feature window, ideal for displays.

Inside the shop there is a storage room and a small toilet.

La Piazza, Goodramgate, York

Offers above £50,000

La Piazza (Photo: Rightmove)

Fancy running your own bar and restaurant?

La Piazza is on the market after being owned by the same family for 25 years.

It’s described as a “stable and successful” business in the heart of York, receiving a lot of footfall all year around.

Inside the business (Photo: Rightmove)

The building itself dates back to the 15th century and still boasts traditional exposed beams.

Premier shop, Kingsland Terrace, York

£550,000

Want to own a Premier shop? (Photo: Rightmove)

This Premier shop is on the market for the first time in 10 years- could you be the new owner?

York city centre is within walking distance and the shop itself is situated in a densely populated housing area.

Included in the price are the attached flat and apartments, which can generate rental income for the purchaser.

