FIVE members of staff at a North Yorkshire primary school have now tested positive for Covid-19.

Carlton-in-Snaith Community Primary School, in Carlton, near Selby, will remain closed next week following the outbreak.

The Press reported yesterday (Wednesday) that the school had temporarily closed after four members of staff had tested positive for coronavirus.

But a letter to parents from headteacher Jon Watson, which has been published on the school's website, has confirmed a fifth case.

Mr Watson said: "Unfortunately, I can now confirm that we have five confirmed cases of Covid-19 - all of these positive tests results are staff members. We also have additional members of the staff team with possible symptoms.

"We know that you will find this concerning and we are continuing to monitor the situation and are working closely with Public Health England."

He added: "As result of this ‘outbreak’ and as a precaution school is to be closed for all pupils until Monday, September 28.

"This closure is not because the children themselves are necessarily at risk, but because all teachers and teaching assistants and myself have been advised from Public Health England (via me), to self-isolate for 14 days from their last time in school. Quite simply, all of our teachers and teaching assistants can’t be in the building for the remainder of this week and all of next week. As I’m sure you will agree I cannot run a school without staff!"

He has included a list of classes, and as a precaution has asked on behalf of PHE that children in these classes to self-isolate as they may have had close contact with the staff team members who have tested positive.

"This is unlikely as we have followed all guidance and protocols, but as a precaution for the safety of the wider community, PHE deem it as appropriate guidance," Mr Watson said.

He also said: "I would like to send my best wishes to my team members who are not well. Thankfully and fortunately, I would like to confirm that nobody is seriously ill."