A MOTORCYCLIST has died in a crash with a tractor in East Yorkshire.
Humberside Police said it happened on the A614 near Bainton at 11.30am yesterday (Wednesday).
The two vehicles are reported to have collided at the Station Road junction.
The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders, the force said. His family are aware and are being supported by specially trained officers.
If you witnessed or have dash cam footage of the collision, get in touch with Humberside Police using the non-emergency number 101, quoting log 168 of September 16.
