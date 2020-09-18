A VETERINARY practice has lent support to a junior football team.
Birchwood Veterinary Practice is sponsoring new training jackets for Wilberfoss Mavericks Junior Football Club’s under 11s team.
The team has players from Wilberfoss and the surrounding area and relies on sponsorship to provide the essential kit for training and matchdays.
Principal vet, Michael Gilbertson, said: “The commitment the players show during training sessions and matches is testament to their thirst for winning and we’re delighted to be able to provide new jackets to enable them to train whatever the weather.”
Birchwood Veterinary Practic is in Gate Helmsley, between Stamford Bridge and Dunnington, and is currently registering new clients.
It is mixed practice, meaning it cares for all kinds and sizes of animals, from its purpose-built surgery, which includes a fully-equipped in-house laboratory and sterile surgical facilities.