TWELVE apprentices, selected from more than 200 applicants, have embarked on a three-year engineering training programme with Siemens Mobility.
Selby College, the training partner for Siemens Mobility’s planned rail facility in Goole, has welcomed the apprentices who are the first of up to 700 employees who will work at the rail centre when it opens in 2023.
The new starters are undertaking a Level 3 Rail Technician Apprenticeship programme, which will be spent at the college developing core engineering knowledge and competencies, and on placement, including time at the Goole facility and at Siemens Mobility’s rolling stock factory in Austria.
Phil Sayles, principal of Selby College, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for them to be a part of an incredibly exciting project and develop the engineering skills so vital to the UK’s future.”