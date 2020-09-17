A NEW exhibition showcasing treasures from the historic collection at the Minster is to open this weekend - and will explore creativity and culture in York through the centuries.

From stained glass and illuminated manuscripts to artifacts from graves and York’s first newspaper, the exhibition highlights objects from the cathedral’s collections and celebrates the work of the artists and craftspeople who created them.

Running until January 17, 2021, the exhibition - The Heart of Yorkshire: Creativity and Culture in York Minster’s Collections - will take place in the cathedral’s 13th century Chapter House and features around 50 items, including some rarely on public display.

Highlights include one of the oldest stained glass panels in Europe, ornate 13th-century silver artefacts discovered in a former Archbishop’s grave and a copy of York’s first newspaper, printed in the city by an eminent female printer.

The exhibition has been made possible thanks to funding and support from The National Lottery Heritage Fund and Museum Development Yorkshire.

Helen Rawson, head of heritage at York Minster, said: “York Minster is custodian to a diverse collection of objects, many of which were made in York and which tell the stories of the cathedral, the city and the Christian faith in the north of England.

“This new exhibition has been curated to showcase some of these amazing objects, to celebrate the artistry and craftsmanship in the city over the centuries and to explore the role of the cathedral at the heart of this rich and inspiring culture.”

The exhibition will be open from Saturday. Hours are 11am-4.30pm, Monday to Thursday, and 10am-4.30pm, Friday and Saturday.

The exhibition will follow a one-way system and will implement social distancing.